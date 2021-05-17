Rain chances continue for a few more days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The chance for showers and storms will stick around through Thursday, but we should get a break from the rain for the upcoming weekend.

Tonight, storms will move in from the southwest. Some of these storms could become strong to severe, especially in southwestern Kansas. Our main threats will be large hail and damaging winds. For central Kansas, the possibility for storms won’t arrive until early Tuesday morning. We’ll have lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s overnight.

After morning showers on Tuesday, we’ll have better chances for scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be strong, but we won’t have a great chance for severe weather. Flooding will be possible in some areas, though, thanks to all of the rain we’ve had lately. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s on Tuesday.

Showers and storms will be likely Tuesday night and Wednesday night. Rain showers will be back Thursday afternoon and evening. Highs will stay in the upper 70s through then.

We’ll stay cloudy, but we’ll get a break from the rain Friday through the weekend. Highs will warm into the lower 80s by Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, a few showers/storms possible late. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: A few A.M. showers, then scattered P.M. storms. Wind: E 5-10. High: 75.

Tomorrow night: Showers and storms likely. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 60.

Wed: High: 76 AM showers, cloudy. Chance for evening storms.

Thu: High: 77 Low: 62 Mostly cloudy; few P.M. showers.

Fri: High: 79 Low: 63 Mainly cloudy.

Sat: High: 78 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 65 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Mon: High: 82 Low: 64 Partly cloudy; breezy.

