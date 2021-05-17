Rain leads to sewage backup in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) – The City of Garden City is currently investigating a sewage backup caused by the amount of rain received on Sunday evening and Monday morning.

The city said the sewage backup has impacted properties on Amy Street, Susan Street, Colony Street, and Sarah Street. If you live in that area and have a basement, you are asked to check for evidence of sewage backup. If you are aware of a house in the area that is currently unoccupied (residents are out of town, home on the market, etc.), you are asked to contact the city with that address so attempts can be made to get in touch with the property owner.

If you experienced a sewage back up into your home on 5/16/2021 or 5/17/2021 that resulted in damage to your property, follow the process outlined below:

Contact your insurance agency – follow their directions.

Take photos of the damaged area.

Keep copies of all receipts and attach them to the claim form.

Complete a City of Garden City claim form with the City Clerk at 301 N. 8th Street. Each affected household must submit a claim form. These forms are available in the city manager’s office on the second floor of the City Administrative Building, 301 N. 8th Street. They are also available online at www.garden-city.org/government/departments/city-clerk

