Reno County holding evening vaccine clinic for ages 12 & up

Teenager Josie Jones got her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.(KOLN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Health Department (RCHD) will offer extended hours on Thursday, May 20, for residents who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The RCHD will be open until 8 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone over 12 years of age; and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for anyone over 18. No appointment is necessary. Those under 18 will need parent or guardian approval.

The health department, located at 209 W. 2nd, plans to receive a shipment of Pfizer vaccine this week. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced last week that Kansas providers could begin offering the vaccine to the younger age group. This followed the expansion of the emergency use authorization by the FDA, and approval by the CDC.

More than 3.8 million children have been infected with the COVID virus since the beginning of the pandemic. For the week ending May 6, children accounted for 24 percent of new cases in the United States, per the American Academy of Pediatrics.  New variants of the strain have been shown to be more easily transmissible, with the UK strain now identified in several cases in Reno County.

The Health Department also accepts walk-ins during normal operating hours, which are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The vaccine is FREE, regardless of citizenship status or insurance, anywhere it is offered. To check the availability of vaccines and locations, visit vaccinefinder.org. For more information on the vaccine, visit www.renogov.org/741/COVID-19. To schedule a FREE ride to and from any of the vaccination sites, call RCAT at 620-694-2913.

