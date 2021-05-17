Stormy work week headed our way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for more showers and storms this week. A stalled frontal boundary over the state is not expected to move much and it will continue to be the focal point for developing showers and storms.

The activity from last night continues to calm down and any lingering showers this morning should be all gone by midday. However, the next round of thunderstorms will ignite over western Kansas this afternoon and evening, then spread east across the state overnight.

The main concern moving forward is additional heavy rainfall over already saturated soil. Ongoing flooding could worsen as another 1-3″ of rain falls over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Some of the storms over western Kansas later today and tonight may be severe producing large hail (1-2″) and damaging wind gusts (60-70mph). However, the storms are expected to weaken as they move into south-central Kansas late tonight.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Isolated showers, then mostly cloudy. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 76.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms likely late. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; scattered afternoon storms. Wind: E 5-15. High: 75.

Tomorrow Night: Evening storms, then mostly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 60.

Wed: High: 76. Low: 61. Mostly cloudy; overnight storms possible.

Thu: High: 77. Low: 63. Mostly cloudy, becoming breezy.

Fri: High: 79. Low: 64. Mostly cloudy and breezy; isolated afternoon storms.

Sat: High: 83. Low: 65. Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 84. Low: 65. Partly cloudy.

