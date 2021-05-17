Advertisement

Stormy work week headed our way

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for more showers and storms this week.
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for more showers and storms this week.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for more showers and storms this week. A stalled frontal boundary over the state is not expected to move much and it will continue to be the focal point for developing showers and storms.

The activity from last night continues to calm down and any lingering showers this morning should be all gone by midday. However, the next round of thunderstorms will ignite over western Kansas this afternoon and evening, then spread east across the state overnight.

The main concern moving forward is additional heavy rainfall over already saturated soil. Ongoing flooding could worsen as another 1-3″ of rain falls over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Some of the storms over western Kansas later today and tonight may be severe producing large hail (1-2″) and damaging wind gusts (60-70mph). However, the storms are expected to weaken as they move into south-central Kansas late tonight.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Isolated showers, then mostly cloudy. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 76.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms likely late. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; scattered afternoon storms. Wind: E 5-15. High: 75.

Tomorrow Night: Evening storms, then mostly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 60.

Wed: High: 76. Low: 61. Mostly cloudy; overnight storms possible.

Thu: High: 77. Low: 63. Mostly cloudy, becoming breezy.

Fri: High: 79. Low: 64. Mostly cloudy and breezy; isolated afternoon storms.

Sat: High: 83. Low: 65. Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 84. Low: 65. Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natoma, KS flooding- 5/16/2021. Taken by Matt McCune
Flooding in north-central Kansas causes several water rescues
(Source: AP Graphics)
Wichita woman arrested on first-degree murder, after sister was fatally shot
FILE PHOTO: Road Closed
Emergency crews respond to hazmat accident, traffic backed up on W K-96 Hwy, N 135 St. W.
A Salina family said it only took a matter of minutes for their basement to fill with water...
Floodwaters burst into Saline County home, totaling basement
Forecast rainfall from now through Wednesday.
More rounds of showers and storms

Latest News

Storm chances will last through Wednesday.
Storm chances continue into the workweek
Scattered afternoon storms, followed by a few severe storms tonight
More afternoon scattered storms possible
Forecast rainfall from now through Wednesday.
More rounds of showers and storms
More wet weather through the weekend
More rain and storms this weekend