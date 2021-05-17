Advertisement

WATCH: Doctors answer parents’ questions about impact of COVID-19 vaccine on children

Kids & Vaccines
Kids & Vaccines(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Last week, the go-ahead was given to allow children ages 12 to 15 to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

We know many of you have questions, the answers to which are best answered by health professionals. On Monday, May 17, pediatricians joined Eyewitness News anchor and “Right Now” host Michael Schwanke to listen to questions and concerns and deliver answers.

Vaccine finder
EXPLAINER: Kids & COVID-19 vaccines

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natoma, KS flooding- 5/16/2021. Taken by Matt McCune
Flooding in north-central Kansas causes several water rescues
A man is in the hospital in critical condition Monday morning following a crash on Kellogg near...
Man dies following crash under Eisenhower Flyover, alcohol a factor
Woman injured in Bel Aire shooting Sunday night
(Source: AP Graphics)
Wichita woman arrested on first-degree murder, after sister was fatally shot
A Salina family said it only took a matter of minutes for their basement to fill with water...
Floodwaters burst into Saline County home, totaling basement

Latest News

Masks required sign
Some continuing to mask up, even when fully-vaccinated
Questions and concerns remain as many ditch their masks with CDC guidance.
CDC mask guidance causes confusion
A growing list of stores are dropping their mask mandates, but some groups are concerned about...
Stores drop mask policy: How will it impact shoppers?
Teenager Josie Jones got her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Reno County holding evening vaccine clinic for ages 12 & up