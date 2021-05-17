Advertisement

Week of May 17: Job of the Day

JOB OF THE DAY
JOB OF THE DAY(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Heavy Equipment Technician | Mies Construction | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11477561 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Earthwork Foreman, Heavy Equipment Operator and Pipelayer positions

TUESDAY: Director of Finance | Weckworth Manufacturing | Haysville | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11482008 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Purchasing Buyer, Director of Material, Sewing Machine Operator and Director of Sales positions

WEDNESDAY: LPN - Regent Park | Legend Senior Living | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11481985 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: RN, CMA, Certified Nurse Assistant, Cook, Server, Housekeeper, Med Tech and Regional Health Care Director positions

THURSDAY: Local-Shuttle/Shag Driver | J & H Transportation Inc | Park City | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11468137 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Owner Operator - OTR Driver

FRIDAY: Process Engineer | Great Plains Industries - GPI | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11490436 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Machinist, Product Development Intern, Pump Team Assembly, Associate Product Manager-Pumps and Product Manager-Meters positions

