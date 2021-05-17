Woman injured in Bel Air Shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One woman is expected to be okay after a shooting in the Bel Air area Sunday night.

Bel Air Police say a good samaritan picked up a woman with a gun shot wound on 45th between Greenwich and Webb. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is stable and expected to be okay.

In the beginning stages of the investigation, police discovered a car on 45th between Greenwich and 127th. Police discovered the woman was shot by a man she knew prior to the incident. Officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect connected to the shooting. They say the suspect fought with officers, and was taken into custody with minor injuries.

Police are still working to find out where exactly the shooting took place, and are working to locate the weapon used.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.