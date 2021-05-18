Advertisement

Pilot injured in Kearny County helicopter crash

Silhouette of a helicopter over texture with HELICOPTER CRASH lettering, finished graphic.
(Associated | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KEARNY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A pilot was hurt Tuesday afternoon after a helicopter crashed in Kearny County.

The aircraft went down around 2:30 p.m. near K-25 and County Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the helicopter was spraying a field in Kearny County when the pilot lost control and crashed.

The pilot was taken to a hospital in Ulysses then flown to Wesley Medical Center for treatment. No details were given on their condition.

The pilot is licensed. No one else was hurt.

