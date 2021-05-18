Advertisement

South Wichita shooting leaves teen injured, causes vehicle to crash into building

At least one person was injured in a shooting at a south Wichita liquor store.
At least one person was injured in a shooting at a south Wichita liquor store.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A teenage girl was shot multiple times Tuesday morning after an argument in south Wichita. The incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of East Pawnee, near Hydraulic.

Wichita Police said a woman was driving a black four-door sedan and the girl was a passenger. The two got into an argument with the occupants of a white four-door sedan and at least seven shots, according to police.

The girl was shot three times and taken to the hospital in serious condition. The black sedan crashed into a former liquor store near Hydraulic following the shooting. The woman driving the car suffered minor injuries from the crash.

Officers said they have leads on the suspect vehicle from home surveillance in the area.

Police are responding to a shooting at a south Wichita liquor store.

The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of East Pawnee. An Eyewitness News crew on the scene also saw a car that damaged the building that the store is in.

Traffic is being diverted near the intersection of Pawnee and Hydraulic.

