Attorney: Businesses have right to ask you to mask up, show proof of vaccination

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When it comes to vaccinations and different guidelines for people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 versus those who are not, there comes questions about the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) law and its application, especially with businesses. This week, Eyewitness News spoke with a local employment attorney who said businesses have the right to require masks and even to ask for proof of vaccination without violating HIPAA.

Attorney Eric Metz with Triplett Woolf Garretson Law Firm said HIPP doesn’t apply to businesses like grocery stores or restaurants because vaccination status is not considered medical information. He said the question will remain: Will businesses want to go through the trouble of regulating who has been fully vaccinated and who hasn’t?

“I think it’s a practical matter. They’re not going to stand at the door and look at vaccination cards,” Metz said. “I think they will either maintain a mask requirement or they will likely say ‘please do not enter if not fully-vaccinated without wearing a mask’ and it will be up to the individual to honor that.”

Imagine That Toys Owner Gwen Ottenberg said she won’t be asking for proof of vaccination, but for now, she will continue to require masks inside her store.

“I don’t have staff to stand and ask about your vaccine card. You want to talk toys and I want to talk toys. The rest of it is kind of immaterial to me,” she said.

Businesses are allowed to have signs that say, “Proof of vaccination required to enter without a mask.” Some may choose to stop requiring masks at all.

“It also puts intense pressure on people being honest and truthful and placing the safety of the unvaccinated at the word of the general public,” Metz said.

For Imagine That Toys, Ottenberg said the mask requirement is about safety, as well as options.

“We still have our website. We’re still willing to run (an item) out to the car. We’ve made it as easy as we possibly can if you don’t want to wear a mask,” Ottenberg said.

