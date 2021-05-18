Farmers Edge announces its Smart Carbon program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In mid-May Farmers Edge announced its Smart Carbon program. The company says Smart Carbon will be a data-driven program combining hardware, software, agronomy and hands-on customer support. In the program announcement, the company describes Farmer’s Edge being able to provide “a true connected acre that gives farmers and their trusted advisors a 360-degree view of their carbon footprint with data from soil to sale.” The Smart Carbon program will be available in North America–first more widely in Canada with initiatives in the U.S. to come later.

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a $25 million judgment and trial verdict finding Bayer’s Roundup caused a California resident’s non-Hodgkin lymphoma, dealing a blow to the chemical company’s hopes of limiting its legal risk over the weedkiller. A jury in 2019 awarded Hardeman $5 million in compensatory damages and $75 million in punitive damages in the first federal case to have gone to trial. The punitive award was later cut to $20 million, and the appeals court also upheld the reduction. Bayer has committed $9.6 billion to settle 125,000 claims over Roundup.

Traffic is moving once again near Memphis, despite the interstate 40 bridge damage. The bridge on interstate 40, linking Arkansas and Tennessee was closed on Tuesday after a crack was discovered in a steel beam during a routine federally mandated inspection that occurs about every two years. There were 62 vessels and over a thousand barges in the queue. This is a mainstream pipeline for corn and soybean distribution.

California’s drought situation so dire growers are plowing under fields. The latest U.S. drought monitor didn’t show any good news for the West. Drought still covers the entire state of California, with areas of exceptional drought expanding in the southern and eastern Sierra due to very poor snowpack. Federal and state water projects say they will provide little to no irrigation water to many agricultural customers, so farmers must calculate how much food they can grow with their limited supplies, forcing many farmers to plow their crop under the soil.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.