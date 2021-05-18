Advertisement

Girl gets Helping Hand to donate more blankets to young patients

By Natalie Davis
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Autry Jo Young was just 3 years old when she landed in the pediatric ICU at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis. The blanket the nurses gave her led to her mission to comfort children in that same position.

“I still sleep with it today and I love it,” said Autry Jo.

9-year-old Autry Jo still clings to that blanket. She was far from her home in Cheney, and the hospital can be a scary place for kids.

“It was just something that was comforting,” said her mom, Danielle Young. “It looked like something from home.”

Autry Jo’s hospital stay was short, but that blanket and her experience there left a lasting impression. Nearly every year since, she has made blankets for the PICU’s at St. Francis Hospital and Wesley Medical Center.

This year, she raised the bar. She got 4H involved and donated 172 blankets in all.

KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers donated $1,200 to give her a head start on her next round of blankets.

When we checked in with her in April, Autry Jo’s mom Danielle told Eyewitness News her daughter got right to work. She had already donated another 60 blankets and had two high school classes working on 50 more.

