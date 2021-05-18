Advertisement

Jury selection begins in trial of Wichita mother charged with murder in toddler’s death

(KWCH)
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Jury selection began Monday, May 17 for the murder trial of a Wichita mother accused of killing her 2-year-old son. Kimberly Compass pleaded not guilty in the 2019 death of Zayden Jaynesahkluah.

A coroner determined the toddler died from methadone poisoning at a south Wichita motel. Compass said she had methadone from a drug-treatment program, but denies using it to kill her son. Police arrested in Compass in mid-August, about two-and-a-half months after Jaynesahkluah’s death. She was charged with first-degree murder.

