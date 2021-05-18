Advertisement

Kansas Supreme Court to hear Carr brothers’ appeals next week

FILE - This combination of 2013 file photos provided by the Kansas Department of Corrections...
FILE - This combination of 2013 file photos provided by the Kansas Department of Corrections shows Reginald Carr, left, and Jonathan Carr. The Kansas Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments from attorneys Thursday, May 4, 2017, considering for a second time whether to spare the two brothers from being executed for four murders in December 2000 in what became known as "the Wichita massacre" after earlier rulings in the men's favor sparked a political backlash. (Kansas Department of Corrections via AP, File)(AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lawyers for Jonathan and Reginald Carr will be back in court next week as they work to get their death penalties overturned.

In 2014, the Kansas Supreme Court overturned death penalty sentences for the brothers, who were convicted of multiple murders the pair committed in Wichita in December 2000.

In 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed that decision and reinstated the death penalty. Now, the Kansas Supreme Court must address 20 penalty-phase issues from the brothers’ capital murder trial that the court did not previously need to rule on.

