Kansas Supreme Court to hear Carr brothers’ appeals next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lawyers for Jonathan and Reginald Carr will be back in court next week as they work to get their death penalties overturned.

In 2014, the Kansas Supreme Court overturned death penalty sentences for the brothers, who were convicted of multiple murders the pair committed in Wichita in December 2000.

In 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed that decision and reinstated the death penalty. Now, the Kansas Supreme Court must address 20 penalty-phase issues from the brothers’ capital murder trial that the court did not previously need to rule on.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.