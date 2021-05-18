Kauffman Stadium returning to full capacity, single-game tickets going on sale for rest of season

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Royals soon will have opportunities to play in front of full crowds at home games inside Kauffman stadium. The team announced the move to full capacity at the stadium along with news that single-game tickets for the Memorial Day (May 31) game against Pittsburg and for the rest of the season go on sale Thursday, May 20. Starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, fans can buy single-game tickets exclusively at www.royals.com.

“The thought of having the opportunity to fill Kauffman Stadium again gives all of us a huge jolt of adrenaline,” said Mike Matheny, Royals’ manager. “After having no fans in the ballpark last year, the crowds this year have been passionate and loud, so expanding the capacity to the max can only strengthen our home field advantage at The K.”

The Royals said many of its health and safety protocols from the beginning of the regular season will remain in place. These protocols include restrictions on bag and outside food in the stadium and a continuation of being cashless, meaning fans need a credit or debit card to make on-site purchases at Kauffman Stadium. Also, the Royals said that tickets and parking will only be accessible on mobile devices via the MLB Ballpark app and must be purchased in advance.

A notable change in the protocols at Kauffman Stadium is that mask no longer will be required for vaccinated fans. The masks are still recommended for non-vaccinated fans, the team said.

You can find additional information on the COVID-19 guidelines for Kauffman Stadium here: www.royals.com/safety.

With a return to full capacity on May 31, the Royals announced that the Outfield Experience and Hall of Fame will reopen.

“Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The best way to ensure the best seats at the lowest prices for future games is securing a Season Ticket Membership. Please visit www.royals.com/seasontickets,” the team said. The Royals’ promotional calendar is now available for the remainder of the season and can be accessed at www.royals.com/promotions.”

