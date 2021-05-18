KU lands star Arizona State transfer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In its quest to bounce back from a season without a Big 12 championship, the University of Kansas men’s basketball team got a big-time addition to raise expectations for the 2021-22 season. CBS Sports reports that the Jayhawks landed Arizona State guard Remy Martin from the transfer portal. Martin, a three-time All Pac-12 player, averaged 19.1 points per game in each of the past two seasons.

CBS Sports reported that Martin is testing the NBA draft waters. The deadline to withdraw from the draft is June 19. Jayhawk fans might remember Martin from his freshman season in which he scored 21 points in Lawrence in Arizona State’s upset win over then No. 2 Kansas.

STORY: Arizona State transfer Remy Martin tells me that he has committed to Kansas.https://t.co/KCdtx9dXkJ — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 18, 2021

