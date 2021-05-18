Advertisement

KU lands star Arizona State transfer

Arizona State guard Remy Martin (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Arizona State guard Remy Martin (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In its quest to bounce back from a season without a Big 12 championship, the University of Kansas men’s basketball team got a big-time addition to raise expectations for the 2021-22 season. CBS Sports reports that the Jayhawks landed Arizona State guard Remy Martin from the transfer portal. Martin, a three-time All Pac-12 player, averaged 19.1 points per game in each of the past two seasons.

CBS Sports reported that Martin is testing the NBA draft waters. The deadline to withdraw from the draft is June 19. Jayhawk fans might remember Martin from his freshman season in which he scored 21 points in Lawrence in Arizona State’s upset win over then No. 2 Kansas.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child died from injuries after being run over by a vehicle at a Goddard home.
3-year-old boy run over, killed near Goddard
Natoma, KS flooding- 5/16/2021. Taken by Matt McCune
Flooding in north-central Kansas causes several water rescues
A man is in the hospital in critical condition Monday morning following a crash on Kellogg near...
Man dies following crash under Eisenhower Flyover, alcohol a factor
Woman injured in Bel Aire shooting Sunday night
(Source: AP Graphics)
Wichita woman arrested on first-degree murder, after sister was fatally shot

Latest News

WSU Softball wins Friday night against Tulsa to go to championship
Wichita State softball beats Tulsa to get to the conference championship
Crowd gathered for May 11, 2021 home opener for the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium
Wichita Wind Surge no longer requiring masks at stadium
Wichita WInd Surge
Wind Surge overcome 6-run deficit for 2nd straight home win
Thirty-one-year-old Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Evan Marshall has completed his degree...
White Sox relief pitcher earns degree from Kansas State University