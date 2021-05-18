More showers and storms for a few more days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storm chances will continue tonight, with more rain on the way over the next few days.

This evening, scattered storms will move in from the south. Severe weather (hail, damaging winds) isn’t expected, but some areas could flood. Storms will end overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s overnight.

Wednesday, it will be cloudy with isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s.

Scattered showers will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Rain will taper off Thursday afternoon, but we’ll stay cloudy. Highs will reach the mid 70s on Thursday.

We’ll stay mostly cloudy through the rest of the week, into the weekend, with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Evening storms, then cloudy overnight. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Hit and miss showers/storms. Otherwise cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 74.

Tomorrow night: A few showers. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 62.

Thu: High: 75 Cloudy; a few showers.

Fri: High: 79 Low: 63 Increasing clouds.

Sat: High: 81 Low: 65 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 64 Mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 83 Low: 64 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 66 Partly cloudy; scattered overnight storms.

