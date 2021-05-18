Newman University to offer first doctoral program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Newman University late last week announced the launch of its first doctoral program in the university’s 87-year history. Later this year, as part of its School of Business, Newman said it will begin offering courses in a new Doctor of Business Administration program.

Newman said it expects to announce a second doctoral program later this month.

“I think it’s an exciting new step for us. It opens up new opportunities in the future to continue to increase new programs that we offer to meet today’s demands of the marketplace,” said Newman University President Dr. Kathleen S. Jagger.

The university said the Doctor of Business Administration program “is geared to o provide experienced professionals and academics with advanced skills and credentials in business beyond the MBA.”

Newman University School of Business Dean Jill Fort said her faculty has been working on the PHD program for several years.

“I was extremely excited and couldn’t stop smiling. This is a tremendous opportunity for Newman and the greater Wichita community, as it is the only DBA program in the area.

“Our program is the first of its kind in Kansas and it is competitive with the best programs in content, quality, comprehensiveness, and relevance,” Fort said. “I am excited to help prepare the next generation of those interested in academia and perpetual learners who can apply their DBA in their current or future positions.”

Dr. Larry Straub, who will lead the doctoral program, said this “will be the highest level of education available in this professional realm within our region.”

It is applied scholarship, meaning it will be for practitioner scholars and mid-career professionals and eventually lead to a highly educated and engaged base of practitioner scholars that will positively impact and Influence our city, state and regional economies,” Straub said.

You can learn more about Newman’s Doctor of Business Administration program and what’s needed to qualify on the university’s website.

