Parents encouraged to address vaccine concerns with kids now eligible for COVID shot

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Now that 12-to-15-year-olds are eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, parents may have to do a little extra to prepare their children.

Like parents, some kids have questions and concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I was a little skeptical at first, because the side effects are a little iffy,” said Wichita teen Miles Young, among those getting his first dose of the vaccine Thursday in downtown Wichita.

Health experts encourage parents to ask their children to tell them about their specific concerns. Parents may hear a concern originated from misinformation. Among the obvious concerns, especially for children, is the fear of needles. With that, at times, the anxiety alone could make a child physically ill.

Health experts have tips for parents to follow to help their children be calm and confident with getting the vaccine. The advice includes talking to children about what to expect with the COVID-19 vaccine and explaining the role that even kids play in slowing the spread of the virus. When it comes to preparing to get the vaccine, your child should eat before getting the shot. Finally, health experts advise doing what you can to manage your own anxiety as your children can pick up on it.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.