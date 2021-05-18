Sens. Moran, Marshall, Rep. Mann introduce new 30 by 30 legislation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Representative Tracey Mann and Senators Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran have introduced new legislation to push back against the 30 by 30 proposal.

Representative Tracey Mann (R-Kan.) and Senators Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) have introduced legislation to respond to President Joe Biden’s 30 by 30 Executive Order.

On Jan. 27, Rep. Mann said President Biden issued Executive Order 14008 to tackle the climate crisis at home and abroad. He said section 216 of the order demands the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, Secretary of Agriculture, Secretary of Commerce, Chair of the Council on Environmental Quality and other heads of agencies to achieve the goal of conserving at least 30% of lands and waters by 2030.

“I am deeply concerned with President Biden’s land grab attempt,” said Rep. Mann. “It is egregious that the Biden Administration would consider a proposal like 30x30 that has the potential to strip away Kansans’ private property rights to meet an arbitrary climate goal. Additionally, no consideration was given to current voluntary conservation initiatives that are already underway in Kansas and rural America. Our legislation works to protect Kansas agriculture and prevent progressive overreach.”

“Protecting private property rights from federal government overreach is a top priority of Kansans,” said Sen. Moran. “While I have long supported voluntary, locally-driven conservation efforts, this legislation would put a stop to the Biden administration’s misguided 30x30 plan that threatens to expand federal land ownership and control.”

According to Rep. Mann, over 98% of Kansas land is privately owned. He said mandating the permanent conservation of 30% would require expanding federal control over land and undermining the rights of private property owners. Additionally, he said President Biden’s proposal would add to the number of acres already under federal control.

“Land ownership is a core right protected by the Constitution and we cannot allow radical environmentalists who are in the driver’s seat on 30x30 to dictate what happens on our land. This initiative is further proof of the clear disconnect between the left and those who feed, fuel, and clothe the world,” said Sen. Marshall. “Farmers and ranchers are the original conservationists, and no one knows what’s best for the land better than those who work on it day in and day out. The best thing the federal government can do is trust the environmental judgment of farmers and ranchers and let them do what they do best: steward the land.”

Mann said he and Sens. Marshall and Moran will continue to lead a strong Kansas push to defend the rights of private property landowners.

