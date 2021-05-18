Advertisement

Storms stay in the forecast

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says showers and storms from last night have weakened and exited the...
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says showers and storms from last night have weakened and exited the area, but they promise to return this afternoon and evening.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says showers and storms from last night have weakened and exited the area, but they promise to return this afternoon and evening. While pockets of heavy rain are possible to likely, the severe threat is very low and mainly for areas east of I-135.

The stubborn frontal boundary responsible for the shower and storm development the past several days will move north through the state keeping the risk of rain and storms in the forecast on Wednesday into Thursday. However, fewer storms are expected in the next couple of days as the activity will be more isolated in nature.

The main concern moving forward is additional heavy rainfall over already saturated soil. Ongoing flooding could worsen as another 1-2″ of rain falls over the next 24 to 48 hours.

By the end of the week, the stationary front is forecast to weaken and/or leave the state. While isolated storms cannot be ruled out, most of Kansas will dry out and warm up into the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy; numerous afternoon storms. Wind: E 5-10. High: 75.

Tonight: Evening storms, then mostly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; stray storm possible. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 76.

Tomorrow Night: Few evening storms, then mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 62.

Thu: High: 77. Low: 63. Mostly cloudy, isolated afternoon storms.

Fri: High: 79. Low: 64. Mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 81. Low: 63. Partly cloudy, breezy; slight chance of storms.

Sun: High: 84. Low: 64. Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: High: 83. Low: 64. Partly cloudy; breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child died from injuries after being run over by a vehicle at a Goddard home.
3-year-old boy run over, killed near Goddard
A man is in the hospital in critical condition Monday morning following a crash on Kellogg near...
Man dies following crash under Eisenhower Flyover, alcohol a factor
Woman injured in Bel Aire shooting Sunday night
One died after their vehicle slammed into a tree in the Kansas City area forcing it to split...
Driver killed when car splits in half after hitting tree
Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel was arrested on Thursday and accused of misdemeanor battery against a...
Kansas lawmaker faces 3 battery charges over school incident

Latest News

The chance for showers and storms will stick around through Thursday, but we should get a break...
Rain chances continue for a few more days
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for more showers and storms this week.
Stormy work week headed our way
Storm chances will last through Wednesday.
Storm chances continue into the workweek
Scattered afternoon storms, followed by a few severe storms tonight
More afternoon scattered storms possible