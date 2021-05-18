Storms stay in the forecast

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says showers and storms from last night have weakened and exited the area, but they promise to return this afternoon and evening. While pockets of heavy rain are possible to likely, the severe threat is very low and mainly for areas east of I-135.

The stubborn frontal boundary responsible for the shower and storm development the past several days will move north through the state keeping the risk of rain and storms in the forecast on Wednesday into Thursday. However, fewer storms are expected in the next couple of days as the activity will be more isolated in nature.

The main concern moving forward is additional heavy rainfall over already saturated soil. Ongoing flooding could worsen as another 1-2″ of rain falls over the next 24 to 48 hours.

By the end of the week, the stationary front is forecast to weaken and/or leave the state. While isolated storms cannot be ruled out, most of Kansas will dry out and warm up into the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy; numerous afternoon storms. Wind: E 5-10. High: 75.

Tonight: Evening storms, then mostly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; stray storm possible. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 76.

Tomorrow Night: Few evening storms, then mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 62.

Thu: High: 77. Low: 63. Mostly cloudy, isolated afternoon storms.

Fri: High: 79. Low: 64. Mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 81. Low: 63. Partly cloudy, breezy; slight chance of storms.

Sun: High: 84. Low: 64. Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: High: 83. Low: 64. Partly cloudy; breezy.

