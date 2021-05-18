Advertisement

Wichita’s Keeper of the Plains turns 47

The Keeper of the Plains, an iconic Wichita landmark, sculpted by Blackbear Bosin, stands at...
The Keeper of the Plains, an iconic Wichita landmark, sculpted by Blackbear Bosin, stands at the junction of the Big and Little Arkansas rivers.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Happy birthday to a Wichita landmark, the Keeper of the Plains!

At 44 feet tall, the Keeper stands at the junction of the Big and Little Arkansas rivers with hands raised in supplication to the Great Spirit. Blackbear Bosin sculpted and named the Keeper of the Plains. It was unveiled May 18, 1974.

“Since the sculpture’s installation in 1974 to commemorate the United States Bicentennial, it has become a symbol for the city of Wichita and a tribute to the Native American tribes who continue to gather at this sacred site,” the City of Wichita said in a post on Facebook.

Weather permitting, the city lights The Ring of Fire around the Keeper of the Plains for 15 minutes, every night at 9 p.m. in the spring and summer and 7 p.m. in the fall and winter.

