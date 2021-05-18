Advertisement

Wichita woman sentenced to probation for abandoning kenneled dog in dumpster

Bowie, the pit bull-boxer mix with a well-known rescue story in the Wichita area, earlier this...
Bowie, the pit bull-boxer mix with a well-known rescue story in the Wichita area, earlier this spring was in the running to win a $5,000 prize for the Wichita Animal Action League to help in its efforts to rescue more pets and find forever homes for them.(Wichita Animal Action League)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman charged with cruelty to animals after abandoning her kenneled and starving dog in a south Wichita dumpster faces probation in the case from January 2020.

On Tuesday, May 18, a Sedgwick County District Court judge sentenced Raykesha Hardyway to 24 months probation. Hardyway must also pay a little more than $2,400 in restitution and cannot care for, possess or have control of any domestic animal.

Police said Bowie, a pit bull-boxer mix, was severely malnourished in January 2020 when he was found in a dumpster inside a closed wire kennel.

Bowie recovered with a foster family through the Wichita Animal Action League  (WAAL) and has since been adopted. Filled out and in good health, he’s become a celebrated mascot of sorts for rescue pets.

In March, Bowie was a semifinalist in the “America’s Favorite Pet” competition.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child died from injuries after being run over by a vehicle at a Goddard home.
Sheriff’s Office identifies 3-year-old boy that was ran over, killed near Goddard
A man is in the hospital in critical condition Monday morning following a crash on Kellogg near...
Man dies following crash under Eisenhower Flyover, alcohol a factor
Woman injured in Bel Aire shooting Sunday night
One died after their vehicle slammed into a tree in the Kansas City area forcing it to split...
Driver killed when car splits in half after hitting tree
Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel was arrested on Thursday and accused of misdemeanor battery against a...
Kansas lawmaker faces 3 battery charges over school incident

Latest News

Storm chances will continue tonight, with more rain on the way over the next few days.
More showers and storms for a few more days
Fans watch from beyond the outfield fountains during the fifth inning of a baseball game...
Kauffman Stadium returning to full capacity, single-game tickets going on sale for rest of season
Newman University to offer first doctoral program
The Keeper of the Plains, an iconic Wichita landmark, sculpted by Blackbear Bosin, stands at...
Wichita’s Keeper of the Plains turns 47