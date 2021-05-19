Advertisement

A few storms in the forecast Wednesday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says showers and storms from last night have weakened and left the...
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says showers and storms from last night have weakened and left the area leaving us mainly dry this morning.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says showers and storms from last night have weakened and left the area leaving us mainly dry this morning. A few storms will return to the region this afternoon, but far less activity is expected compared to the past few days.

The stubborn frontal boundary responsible for several days of showers and storms will finally move away from the state and/or fall apart tonight into tomorrow. Storms stay in the forecast on Thursday, but they will be isolated in nature during the afternoon and mainly east of the turnpike.

As the risk of rain decreases into the weekend, temperatures will increase. Highs in the middle 70s tomorrow will climb to near 80 degrees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A storm or two is possible Saturday afternoon/evening, but most will stay dry until next week.

Looking ahead… our next major weather maker may move into the area during the middle of next week. A strong cold front colliding with a warm and muggy air mass may mean strong to severe storms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy; isolated afternoon storms. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 76.

Tonight: Few evening storms, then cloudy with showers. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Morning showers, then afternoon clearing. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 75.

Tomorrow Night: Few evening storms, then mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 63.

Fri: High: 79. Low: 64. Mostly to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 78. Low: 63. Mostly cloudy; slight chance of afternoon storms.

Sun: High: 80. Low: 64. Mostly cloudy, becoming breezy.

Mon: High: High: 83. Low: 66. Partly cloudy, breezy and warm.

Tue: High: 85. Low: 65. Partly cloudy, late-day storm chances.

