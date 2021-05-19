Amber Alert issued for 10-month-old taken from Liberty, Mo. apartments

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday evening, May 18, for a 10-month-old boy, reportedly taken by his mother, who doesn’t have custody, and a two men.

The Liberty, Mo. Police Department said officers responded to the reported kidnapping of the boy identified as Car’mani Colston-Miller from an apartment complex. Police said the 10-month-old was wearing a yellow t-shirt and red sweatpants. Colston-MIller is Black and has short, black, curly hair. Police said he was taken from the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Police identified suspects in this case as Car’mani’s mother, Ashley Haygood and a man they said is reportedly known as Twanty, as well as second, unknown man police said is Hispanic.

“Suspects were driving a white GMC or Chevy truck with an unknown license plate number.

Police said the men were reportedly armed with a pistol and a knife. Anyone with information should call 911 or the Liberty, Mo. Police Department at 816-439-4701.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.