Advertisement

Biden, in Netanyahu call, urges `significant de-escalation’

By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden stepped up the pressure on Israel to end 10 days of violent skirmishes with Palestinians, making clear in a call Wednesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expected “significant de-escalation” by day’s end.

Biden asked Netanyahu to move “toward the path to a cease-fire,” according to a White House description of their conversation.

There is pressure, too, on Biden to do more, with more than 200 people killed in the fighting. Until Wednesday, Biden had avoided pushing the American ally more directly and publicly for a cease-fire or conveyed such a level of urgency for ending Israeli airstrikes targeting Hamas in the thickly populated Gaza Strip.

The Biden administration had relied on what officials described as “quiet, intensive” diplomacy, including quashing a U.N. Security Council statement that would have addressed a cease-fire. The administration’s handling opened a divide between Biden and Democratic lawmakers, dozens of whom have called for a cease-fire.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-year-old Kannon Agnew died Monday (5/17/21) after he was run over at his home in Goddard.
Sheriff’s Office identifies 3-year-old boy run over, killed near Goddard
FILE - This combination of 2013 file photos provided by the Kansas Department of Corrections...
Kansas Supreme Court to hear Carr brothers’ appeals next week
At least one person was injured in a shooting at a south Wichita liquor store.
South Wichita shooting leaves teen injured, causes vehicle to crash into building
One person is in critical condition following a shooting near 21st and Grove.
WPD: Lack of cooperation affecting shooting investigation in north Wichita, 1 injured
Sign requiring masks at Wichita business
Attorney: Businesses have right to ask you to mask up, show proof of vaccination

Latest News

A banner for Squarespace hangs at the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The New...
More drops in Big Tech pull stocks lower; Bitcoin drops 19%
Summer driving school
Drivers Ed during the summer
Moviegoers sit in a socially distant seating arrangement at the AMC Lincoln Square 13 theater...
10 things to be excited about at the movies this summer
Man found safe