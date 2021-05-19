Advertisement

Building You: Practical nurses graduate, begin new career

By Lily Wu
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - WSU Tech graduated 50 students from the practical nurse program today.

“It’s a very rigorous program but the need and demand is so great and we are able to get them through and help them to be successful,” said Denice Klassen, clinical coordinator at WSU Tech.

It took Chad Hunt two semesters to complete the practical nurse technical certificate.

“Nursing school is very difficult. We only have a percentage of the people that we started with me originally. For the people that are graduating with me, I feel great for myself, but, I also feel great for those people as well,” said Hunt.

Hunt was laid off from the automotive industry last year and chose to go back to school after learning about training opportunities through the Workforce Center.

“They were in demand even before the pandemic. I think that really exacerbated the need in the healthcare industry overall and really demonstrated how important healthcare professionals are,” said Keith Lawing, president and chief executive officer of the Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas.

“I think there’s great opportunity there. There’s a growing demand for one thing,” said Lawing. “It is accessible. I mean, we have fantastic nursing programs whether it’s WSU Tech, Butler Community College, Wichita State University, so, the education is available. There’s resources to help people with the training.”

