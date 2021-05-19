Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputy lifts overturned car to rescue woman pinned underneath

By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) - A deputy in Virginia is being praised for his actions that saved a woman trapped underneath an overturned car.

Deputy J. Holt with the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office responded on May 7 to a call reporting an overturned car with entrapment, according to the office’s Facebook post.

When he arrived at the scene, he was informed the driver of the car was trapped and couldn’t breathe. Inside the car, Holt discovered the woman’s head was pinned underneath the sunroof.

In Holt’s body camera footage, a child is seen in the car pleading for him to save his mom.

Holt then went into “overdrive,” according to the sheriff’s office, fearing the woman may die in front of her panicked child.

“Through sheer will and determination” he lifted the car enough for the woman’s head to be moved from underneath the vehicle and out of danger.

According to the sheriff’s office, this isn’t the first time Holt has been recognized for a heroic act. Holt recently received accolades for saving two people during a burning house in March 2020.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-year-old Kannon Agnew died Monday (5/17/21) after he was run over at his home in Goddard.
Sheriff’s Office identifies 3-year-old boy run over, killed near Goddard
FILE - This combination of 2013 file photos provided by the Kansas Department of Corrections...
Kansas Supreme Court to hear Carr brothers’ appeals next week
Residents in El Dorado reported seeing a mountain lion on Sunday, May 16, 2021.
El Dorado residents report seeing mountain lion days after confirmed sighting in Wichita
At least one person was injured in a shooting at a south Wichita liquor store.
South Wichita shooting leaves teen injured, causes vehicle to crash into building
Sign requiring masks at Wichita business
Attorney: Businesses have right to ask you to mask up, show proof of vaccination

Latest News

A stolen SUV crashed Wednesday morning while fleeing from police on Interstate 95 in Broward...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Stolen SUV crashes, flips on South Florida interstate
41-year-old Laroy West was arrested around midnight Friday on attempted first-degree murder and...
Surveillance footage, witness accounts lead police to arrest in deadly shooting of QuikTrip security guard
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
Colonial Pipeline confirms it paid $4.4M to hackers
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at his arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los...
Actor Danny Masterson’s ex says she had to pull hair to stop rape
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez speaks during a live radio address with first lady Jill...
Navajo Nation surpasses Cherokee to become largest tribe in US