Dillons no longer requiring masks in most cases
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dillons will no longer require masks in its stores.
Starting Thursday, fully vaccinated customers and most store associates will no longer need to wear a mask.
Non-vaccinated associates will still need to wear a mask, as well as associates working in the pharmacies and clinics. Those rules follow new CDC guidelines.
The stores are requesting that non-vaccinated customers continue to wear a mask.
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.