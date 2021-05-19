Dillons no longer requiring masks in most cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dillons will no longer require masks in its stores.

Starting Thursday, fully vaccinated customers and most store associates will no longer need to wear a mask.

Non-vaccinated associates will still need to wear a mask, as well as associates working in the pharmacies and clinics. Those rules follow new CDC guidelines.

The stores are requesting that non-vaccinated customers continue to wear a mask.

