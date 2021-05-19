Advertisement

Family members testify against Wichita mother charged in toddler’s death

(WIBW)
By Caroline Elliott
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On the second day of testimony in the jury trial for a Wichita mother charged in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son, family members spoke for the first time under oath. Kimberly Compass is charged with first-degree murder in the May 2019 death of her son, Zayden Jaynesahkluah.

In Sedgwick County District Court Wednesday, May 19, family took the stand to testify against Compass. Prat of the testimony included sharing past experiences of physical and verbal abuse from Compass.

Zayden died from a methadone overdose at a south Wichita motel. Methadone is often used to treat heroin or opioid addiction in adults, but the medication can be lethal for small children, even in small doses.

Investigators found the methadone inside the toddler’s pencil box and juice cup. It’s still unclear how Zayden ingested the drug. The defense said Compass was taking methadone because she was in recovery and did not intentionally give the medication to the toddler. The defense claimed that Compass’ boyfriend, Reggie Whitters, was watching Zayden at the time that he took the medication and that Compass was at the store.

the defense said Compass will take the stand Thursday in her own defense. The trial, that began with jury selection Monday, is expected to last several days.

