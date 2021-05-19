Kansas law enforcement agencies launch Click It or Ticket campaign before Memorial Day weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Law enforcement across Kansas are partnering on a Click It or Ticket campaign heading into the Memorial Day holiday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office and Wichita Police Department will crackdown on motorists who are not wearing their seat belts.

The campaign goes from May 22-31.

The Wichita Police Department said that traffic fatalities have doubled from this time last year with 17 fatalities this year, and eight last year. This doesn’t include fatalities that occurred on interstates around the city.

According to a release from the Kansas Department of Transportation, 54% of all traffic fatalities in Kansas were not wearing a seatbelt.

