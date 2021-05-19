Advertisement

Kansas reports over 500 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus in Kansas
By Kylie Cameron
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 518 new COVID-19 cases since Monday. The state also reported 13 new deaths and 45 hospitalizations since Monday.

Currently, 40.5% of Kansans have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 33.8% of Kansans are fully vaccinated.

The only named COVID-19 cluster in the state is Comfort Car long term care facility in Wichita, with five cases since Monday.

