Kansas reports over 500 new COVID-19 cases
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 518 new COVID-19 cases since Monday. The state also reported 13 new deaths and 45 hospitalizations since Monday.
Currently, 40.5% of Kansans have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 33.8% of Kansans are fully vaccinated.
The only named COVID-19 cluster in the state is Comfort Car long term care facility in Wichita, with five cases since Monday.
