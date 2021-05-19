Advertisement

Mitchell County sheriff’s deputy narrowly avoids head-on collision

A Mitchell County sheriff's deputy narrowly avoided a head-on collision Tuesday after an SUV swerved into the oncoming lane of traffic the deputy was in.(Mitchell County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MITCHELL COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that a deputy is okay after narrowly avoiding a head-on crash.

The sheriff’s office said a black GMC Envoy entered the deputy’s lane on Highway 9 just east of Hope Lane. The deputy then drove into the north ditch to avoid a head-on collision. His patrol vehicle sustained extensive damage, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy was taken to the Mitchell County Hospital and later released.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the Envoy did not stop and render aid. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

