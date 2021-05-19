CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Possible mountain lion sighting near Andover

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) is asking people to be on the lookout after another possible mountain lion sighting within city limits.

The recent sighting happened around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday. A home doorbell camera in far southeast Wichita near Andover (Harry and 143rd East) captured what appears to be a big cat just passing by.

Matt Peek, a research biologist with the KDWPT said it is likely the same mountain lion spotted in the Riverside neighborhood last week.

The Andover Police Department warned people on its Facebook page not to approach the animal but to call 911 or contact the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) if they see the big cat.

“If an immediate response (like someone sees it up a tree) they can contact Operation Game Thief at 877-426-3843. For just general sighting reports of a Cougar (like seeing it on their surveillance cameras) they can contact KDWPT Emporia Research Office 620-342-0658,” said the police department on its Facebook page.

