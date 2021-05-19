Rain chances lower over the next few days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says rain chances will be lower for most of the state over the next few days.

Evening showers will be diminishing as we head into the night, but patchy drizzle and fog could develop by early Thursday morning over portions of south central Kansas.

Temperatures will start out in the mid 50s to lower 60s Thursday with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 70s.

Most of the state will be dry, but some rain will develop during the afternoon mainly for areas east of the Kansas Turnpike. Western Kansas will have sunshine.

Friday should be dry with mostly cloudy skies over eastern Kansas with more sunshine for the western half of the state. South winds will be a bit breezy during the afternoon as high temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Warm weather will continue into the weekend with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s again. A few hit-and-miss showers or storms cannot be ruled out, but widespread rain appears unlikely at this time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Evening showers, then overnight drizzle & fog. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: AM fog & drizzle, then cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. High: 75.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 63.

Fri: High: 79 Cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 78 Low: 65 Mostly cloudy; an evening shower possible.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 65 Mostly cloudy; breezy.

Mon: High: 81 Low: 64 Mostly cloudy; breezy.

Tue: High: 83 Low: 66 Partly cloudy; scattered overnight storms.

Wed: High: 81 Low: 65 Turning mostly cloudy; evening storms.

