Sedgwick County Jail resuming onsite visitations

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Starting June 1, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the county jail will resume onsite video visitation for families and friends of inmates. Family visitation in the lobby will take place from 1 to 5:30 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“As before the shutdown, each inmate is allowed three (3) twenty minute on-site visits a week at no charge. All visits will be by appointment only and must be scheduled twenty-four hours in advance of the visit,” the sheriff’s office said. “Visitors can register and schedule on-line at www.securustech.net under the Solutions tab or in person inside the front lobby of the jail for on-site visits. All visitors are required to have valid identification to visit on-line or in the lobby.”

The sheriff’s office said inmates will continue to have access to remote visitation from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m., seven days per week.

For additional information regarding video visitation and phone calls, visit www.sedgwickcounty.org/sheriff under the Detention Bureau tab or citizens can go directly to the Securus website at www.visitfromhome.net.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said it “wants inmates to continue to communicate with family and friends in order to maintain positive personal relationships while in custody.”

