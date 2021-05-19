Sedgwick County Commission to discuss dropping all public health guidance

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More than a year after Sedgwick County first mandated masks and social distancing in the community, the county may soon be without any public health guidance.

On Wednesday, the Sedgwick County Commission will consider a resolution that would end the county’s current COVID-19 recommendations. Those recommendations include wearing masks indoors and social distancing.

They were once required under a health order, but the county changed its guidance in March. Those recommendations were set to remain in effect for 90 days, but the commission could lift them a month early. The discussion comes less than a week after the CDC changed its own masking guidelines for people who are considered fully vaccinated.

