Sens. Moran, Kaine introduce amendment to share excess COVID-19 vaccines with countries in need

FILE - An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19...
FILE - An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines at the medical center, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Wake Forest Baptist received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday morning. Ten employees received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday. Additional employees will be given the vaccine in the coming days.(Walt Unks | Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KWCH) – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) today introduced an amendment to the Endless Frontier Act that would urge the U.S. Department of State, in coordination with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to share excess COVID-19 vaccines with countries in need.

“Ending the global pandemic as quickly as possible should be a top priority for the United States,” said Sen. Moran. “With millions of excess vaccines still available, it is vital that we save lives by providing the COVID-19 vaccine to countries suffering from this virus. America cannot afford to stand by as the pandemic continues while other countries, like China and Russia, gain influence by sharing their vaccines. Distributing excess vaccines will prevent new strains from forming, save American lives, open up the global economy and enhance America’s international standing.”

“As we focus on getting more and more Americans vaccinated, we must also help other countries tackle this virus by sharing excess COVID-19 vaccines with nations in need,” said Sen. Kaine. “Not only is it the right thing to do; it’s also necessary if we want to reduce the spread of COVID-19 worldwide.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 157 million Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The United States has purchased enough vaccines to vaccinate 750 million people, which is more than double the U.S. population. Only three of the purchased vaccines have been approved by the Federal Drug Administration for distribution.

