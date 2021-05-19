Surveillance footage, witness accounts lead police to arrest in deadly shooting of QuikTrip security guard

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Surveillance footage and eyewitness accounts led police to making an arrest in connection with the May 5 shooting death of a QuikTrip security guard in north Wichita. Laroy M. West, 41, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of William Robinson.

Surveillance footage from the QuikTrip in the 800 block of North Broadway showed a disturbance that began at the store and escalated across the street, leading to the shooting.

A little after 10 p.m. May 5, Wichita police officers responded to a shooting call at the QuikTrip on North Broadway. When officers and EMS arrived, they found Robinson suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

“He was located in the east alley of 800 N. Broadway/300 block of E. Murdock,” police said. “he was transported to St. Francis hospital in critical condition.

Robinson later died from his injuries. In investigating the crime, a WPD detective collected video surveillance from QuikTrip of events leading up to the shooting.

The detective observed a then unknown Black man enter the QuikTrip and Robinson contacting the man who was being disruptive and loud inside of the store.

“Audio captured the (man) playing music on what appeared to be a small white speaker,” an affidavit detailing the case against West said. “(Robinson) and the male exchanged words as (Robinson) led the male out of the north door and into the parking lot.”

The affidavit said Robinson and the man identified as West continued to have “an apparent exchange of words” as West left the QuikTrip property and walked across Murdock Street to the east alley of 800 North Broadway.

“(Robinson) was eventually seen leading the QuikTrip parking lot and running across Murdock Street to the north and confronting the male,” the affidavit said. “The video captured both males engaged in a shoving altercation and confrontation for over a minute. The video showed the male raise his arm and (Robinson) immediately dropped to the ground and remained motionless as bystanders rushed to attend him. Witnesses reported hearing one gunshot.”

One witness reported telling the gunman to stop. Investigators on scene observed a light bluey New York Yankees ball cap and dark-colored “doo-rag” style cap next to where police found Robinson. Surveillance footage showed the then unknown man wearing those items.

Surveillance footage from a prior disturbance in late March in a local restaurant parking lot showed the same man wearing similar boots and light blue New York Yankees cap.

Police tracked the suspect’s movements and on May 6, a day after the deadly shooting, stopped and detained West.

While executing a search warrant at West’s apartment, offices located a white Bluetooth audio speaker and clothing that was consistent with what they saw in the QuikTrip surveillance footage. From a photograph array, the man who reported the suspect pointing a gun at him in the March 28 incident outside the restaurant was able to identify West as the man who threatened him.

