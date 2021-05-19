WATCH: U.S. Ag Secretary Tom Vickers discusses 30 by 30 program, future relief for KS farmers, ranchers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The 30 by 30 program comes with many questions and concerns from Kansas land owners. It’s one of the issues Eyewitness News agriculture reporter Brityne Rucker took to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, along with questions about further relief for Kansas farmers and ranchers.

Brityne Rucker: Tom I want to start with I know you’ve been very active, very active voice, and vaccinating rural agriculture, I want to know, where do we stand on that vaccination efforts.

Sec. Tom Vilsack: We still have work to be done. Obviously only a certain percent of us are vaccinated, we obviously need to focus on vaccinations, shots in the arm, so that we can really truly put COVID behind us, obviously made a pretty significant step for those of us who have been vaccinated to be indoors and outdoors without a mask, we still have a lot of folks that do need that mask, that have to socially distance, and that obviously makes and impact... so let’s make sure we continue to focus on getting vaccinated.

Brityne Rucker: Absolutely, Mr. Secretary, you know, one things I want to discuss with you is regarding CFAP... those payments have been absolutely vital in keeping the ranchers and farmers going and this tablet time I want to know is, are we going to see the CFAP payments end?

Sec. Tom Vilsack: The CFAP program is obviously a one time program to provide assistance to help during the pandemic, there’s still additional resources that are going to be allocated for a variety for producers who didn’t necessarily receive a lot of assistance and help during the first two or three rounds of COVID relief. And those programs are in the process of being developed at USDA, we anticipate and expect that most of them will be launched this late spring early summer, so there will be additional opportunities as well for now specialty crop producers, organic producers and a number of other producers, the biofuel industry, for example, is likely to get some support and help as they really didn’t benefit from the previous programs.

Brityne Rucker: Mr. Secretary, pivoting from CFAP to the cattle industry, more specifically the meatpacking industry, with near record high box to beef prices and packer profit, what can be done to reduce what producers see as a monopoly by the packing industry?

Sec. Tom Vilsack: I think there are a number of steps that could be taken, first of all we at USDA are taking a look at ways in which the current packers and stockyards act can be strengthened and enforced effectively. We’re looking at ways in which we can use some of the resources from the American rescue plan to expand access to processing capacity so we have a bit more competition, especially for small and medium sized producers to be able to benefit from a more local processing opportunity. We’re looking at ways to help already existing very small processing facilities, be able to upgrade their inspection process, so they might be able to sell across state lines, a variety of ways in which the USDA can be helpful. I think it would be beneficial if we had more of those facilities because then we’d have better cash price information so that we have better price discovery so producers know whether they’re getting a fair shake in the countryside or not, obviously the Department of Justice has a role to play as well.

Brityne Rucker: Mr. Secretary, a question we get asked on the daily is about the 30 by 30 plan, what is the status on that and what do Kansas farmers, ranchers need to know?

Sec. Tom Vilsack: The 30 by 30 plan was, was launched several weeks ago with a set of principles, which I think are really important for Kansas producers to understand and to read. First and foremost, it’s about a voluntary control conservation effort... precisely what is being done today. We’re just looking for ways in which we can expand and continue to build on what farmers and ranchers are already doing. Secondly, there’s a principle that says we’re going to value and protect property and private property rights. That’s also, I think a very important consideration to understand this is not about taking land, this is about respecting private property rights. Third. This isn’t about Washington with a top down approach this is really about what we can do at the local level to enhance conservation, or advance ways in which we can improve soil health, all of which I think farmers and ranchers are very interested in doing, how can we create new revenue streams, new opportunities, if you will, for farmers to be able to financially benefit from those programs.

Brityne Rucker: Mr. Secretary, to wrap up, what would you like to tell Kansas farmers and ranchers?

Sec. Tom Vilsack: I think there are two messages here. One, the Department of Agriculture will continue to be focused on more new and better market opportunities. Because at the end of the day, it’s, it’s ultimately about profitability farming, something that we need to really focus on. Secondly, I think Kansas farmers need to understand and appreciate the opportunities to build back the economy generally better. The President is proposing American jobs plan the American families plan, which really provides assistance and help to rebuild the infrastructure that found that fiscal and financial infrastructure if you will, of the, of the country but also the human infrastructure of the country, all of which I think is important to creating new markets better markets and more markets so hopefully an opportunity for majority of Americans who already support Republicans Democrats and independents who support the American jobs plan and families plan, hopefully Congress does its work and gets once passed, so we can put those resources to work and building back better presidents.

