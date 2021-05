WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Man Wichita Police were looking for has been found safe.

The Wichita Police Department need help locating a man they said is developmentally disabled.

Bennie Ward, 24, was last at his home in the 2700 block of South Seneca around 1:30 a.m. wearing dark shorts and a white polo shirt with black stripes.

Call 911 immediately if you see him.

