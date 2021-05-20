Capitol Federal Bank opens NE Wichita branch, gives back to community

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ken-Mar District in northeast Wichita has a new addition to the community. Capitol Federal Bank on Thursday, May 20, opened a new branch at the corner of 13th and Oliver. The once-busy intersection used to have a QuikTrip and a Walmart Neighborhood Market, but those businesses are among many now gone from the district.

Capitol Federal had a bank branch nearby, but specifically wanted the intersection of 13th and Oliver so residents have a reliable financial institution in the neighborhood.

“Because we know that this branch means a lot (for) individuals in this area, we felt the need to stay here,” Capitol Federal Community Development Manager Teketa Harding said. “What a better situation than to put a new branch right here on the corner?”

Capitol Federal said that whenever it opens a new bank location, it gives a donation back to the community. Thursday, the bank gave $5,000 to Real Men Real Heroes, a local organization dedicated to mentoring young men in the community.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.