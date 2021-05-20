Drop in demand has Kansas changing COVID-19 vaccine strategy

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas is changing its strategy for reaching herd immunity from COVID-19 from holding mass immunization clinics to doctor’s offices and pharmacies give shots.

Public health officials say the change will make getting the shots more convenient for some people or tap into their existing trust in their doctors to overcome hesitation about getting vaccinated.

Kansas has seen its rate of vaccinations drop. It has ratcheted back on ordering more from the federal government. This week, it sought only 2.3% of its allotment.

The state health department is now allowing health care providers to order as little as a single vial of doses at a time.

