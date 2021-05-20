Ellsworth County man sentenced to nearly 30 years for rape convictions

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A judge in Ellsworth County District Court on Thursday, May 20, sentenced a Wilson, Kan. man to more than 29 years in prison for his convictions on three counts of rape.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said the judge specifically sentenced 20-year-old Dalton Eberhart to 350 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections. In February, Eberhart pleaded guilty to the charges.

Schmidt said the judge also sentenced Eberhart to lifetime-post-release supervision and registration as a sex offender.

Prosecutors said Eberhart committed the crimes between June 2019 and May 2020. Schmidt said the Wilson Police Department, the Ellsworth Count Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

