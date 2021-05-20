Four Shockers Earn NFCA All-Central Region Honors

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) - No. 23 Wichita State set a new school record, placing four student-athletes on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Division I All-Central Region Team.

Junior Neleigh Herring, sophomore Sydney McKinney and freshman Addison Barnard were named to the All-Central Region Second Team, while redshirt senior Bailey Lange landed on the third team.

Wichita State (39-11-1) had never placed more than two on an All-Region Team prior to 2021. The four All-Region selections were tied for the most in the American Athletic Conference with UCF.

McKinney was also named the American Player of the Year, First Team All-Conference and an All-Tournament Team selection. Barnard’s stellar freshman campaign added another piece of hardware. She is the American Rookie of the Year, First Team All-Conference, All-Rookie Team and the AAC Tournament Most Outstanding Player. Herring was also a First Team All-Conference pick, while Lange picked up Second Team All-Conference honors.

The awards honor softball student-athletes from the Association’s 10 regions with first, second and third teams selected for each region. The All-Region teams were voted on by NFCA member coaches from each respective region, and all the honorees now become eligible for selection to one of three 2021 NFCA Division I All-American teams.

The 2021 NFCA Division I All-America teams will be announced at Wednesday, June 2.Wichita State opens NCAA Norman Regional action Friday vs. Texas A&M at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN2.