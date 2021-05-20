Advertisement

Four Shockers Earn NFCA All-Central Region Honors

Four Shockers Earn NFCA All-Central Region Honors
Four Shockers Earn NFCA All-Central Region Honors(WSU Athletics)
By WSU Athletics
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) - No. 23 Wichita State set a new school record, placing four student-athletes on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Division I All-Central Region Team.

Junior Neleigh Herring, sophomore Sydney McKinney and freshman Addison Barnard were named to the All-Central Region Second Team, while redshirt senior Bailey Lange landed on the third team.

Wichita State (39-11-1) had never placed more than two on an All-Region Team prior to 2021. The four All-Region selections were tied for the most in the American Athletic Conference with UCF.

McKinney was also named the American Player of the Year, First Team All-Conference and an All-Tournament Team selection. Barnard’s stellar freshman campaign added another piece of hardware. She is the American Rookie of the Year, First Team All-Conference, All-Rookie Team and the AAC Tournament Most Outstanding Player. Herring was also a First Team All-Conference pick, while Lange picked up Second Team All-Conference honors.

The awards honor softball student-athletes from the Association’s 10 regions with first, second and third teams selected for each region. The All-Region teams were voted on by NFCA member coaches from each respective region, and all the honorees now become eligible for selection to one of three 2021 NFCA Division I All-American teams.

The 2021 NFCA Division I All-America teams will be announced at Wednesday, June 2.Wichita State opens NCAA Norman Regional action Friday vs. Texas A&M at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Most Read

Residents in El Dorado reported seeing a mountain lion on Sunday, May 16, 2021.
Wildlife experts: ‘Mountain lion’ spotted in El Dorado was likely domestic cat
The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism said it believes a mountain captured on...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mountain lion passes through neighborhood near Andover
Three-year-old Kannon Agnew died Monday (5/17/21) after he was run over at his home in Goddard.
Sheriff’s Office identifies 3-year-old boy run over, killed near Goddard
Dillons no longer requiring masks in most cases
Man dies in accident after hydroplaning on McPherson County highway

Latest News

Fans watch from beyond the outfield fountains during the fifth inning of a baseball game...
Kauffman Stadium returning to full capacity, single-game tickets going on sale for rest of season
Arizona State guard Remy Martin (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
KU lands star Arizona State transfer
WSU Softball wins Friday night against Tulsa to go to championship
Wichita State softball beats Tulsa to get to the conference championship
Crowd gathered for May 11, 2021 home opener for the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium
Wichita Wind Surge no longer requiring masks at stadium