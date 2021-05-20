Kansas City, Mo. mayor proposes minimizing police funding for community service

KANSAS CITY, MO (KWCH/AP) The mayor of Kansas City, Mo. proposed legislation on Thursday that would reduce funding for Kansas City police to the minimum amount allowed by law.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said that the remaining $44 million would be diverted to the city’s Community Services and Prevention Fund.

“The ordinances I am introducing today with the co-sponsorship of my colleagues reflect the mandate to Kansas City’s elected officials to decrease violent crime, to decrease negative police-community interactions, to decrease wasteful spending and instead to increase our neighborhoods’ safety and collaboration,” said Lucas in a release obtained by KCTV 5.

The city manager would negotiate with police on spending that money, with an emphasis on prevention, mental health services, and other strategies to address the city’s violent crime. Currently, Kansas City does not have local control of the department, which is overseen by a board that includes the mayor and members appointed by the Missouri governor. The council approves the budget but has little say in how the money is spent.

Lucas said he does not see the proposal as defunding the police but adding to the department’s accountability.

