Kansas governor vetoes bill on short-term health insurance

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed a bill that could have encouraged some people to stick longer with short-term health coverage that critics label “junk insurance.”

The measure she vetoed Wednesday is favored by many Republican lawmakers.

Backers said the bill would have given people who buy limited-duration health insurance more protection against premium increases or coverage changes. Such plans last up to a year and offer lower premiums than comprehensive plans but don’t cover pre-existing medical conditions and other items.

The bill would have allowed a consumer to buy new plans for two additional years without having the terms reconsidered. Kelly said lawmakers should expand Medicaid instead.

