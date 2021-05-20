Advertisement

Kansas governor vetoes bill on short-term health insurance

FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters about the coronavirus pandemic...
FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters about the coronavirus pandemic after a meeting with legislative leaders, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly has issued an order to require people to wear masks in public and at their workplaces. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed a bill that could have encouraged some people to stick longer with short-term health coverage that critics label “junk insurance.”

The measure she vetoed Wednesday is favored by many Republican lawmakers.

Backers said the bill would have given people who buy limited-duration health insurance more protection against premium increases or coverage changes. Such plans last up to a year and offer lower premiums than comprehensive plans but don’t cover pre-existing medical conditions and other items.

The bill would have allowed a consumer to buy new plans for two additional years without having the terms reconsidered. Kelly said lawmakers should expand Medicaid instead.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents in El Dorado reported seeing a mountain lion on Sunday, May 16, 2021.
Wildlife experts: ‘Mountain lion’ spotted in El Dorado was likely domestic cat
The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism said it believes a mountain captured on...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mountain lion passes through neighborhood near Andover
Three-year-old Kannon Agnew died Monday (5/17/21) after he was run over at his home in Goddard.
Sheriff’s Office identifies 3-year-old boy run over, killed near Goddard
Dillons no longer requiring masks in most cases
Wichita Police arrested a motorcyclist for a DUI after failing to yield to an emergency vehicle...
Motorcyclist injured, booked for DUI after crashing into SUV that stopped for an emergency vehicle

Latest News

Wichita school district reflects on challenging year
Wichita school district reflects on challenging year
Shawnee Mission School District logo
YouTube bans Kansas school board’s video over COVID comments
In this Feb. 25, 2020 photo shows the icon for TikTok taken in New York. Privacy watchdogs say...
Wichita police investigates TikTok videos showing man destroying city property
A Culinary Arts Program starts this fall at WSU Tech
WSU Tech adds culinary arts program