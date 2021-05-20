Advertisement

Kansas House member pleads not guilty in incident at school

In this photo from Monday, May 3, 2021, Kansas state Rep. Mark Samsel, R-Wellsville, talks on...
In this photo from Monday, May 3, 2021, Kansas state Rep. Mark Samsel, R-Wellsville, talks on his cellphone ahead of the House's daily session, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Samsel has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery over incidents involving two teenage students while he was substitute teaching.(AP Photo/John Hanna)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA (AP) - A Kansas House member who was arrested after videos began circulating online of him arguing with teenage students and pushing one of them while he was working as a substitute teacher entered a not guilty plea Wednesday to three counts of misdemeanor battery.

Republican state Rep. Mark Samsel, who is free on bond, also was given three weeks to undergo a mental health evaluation. The next hearing was set for July 12.

The charges against Samsel arose from a student reporting an April 28 incident involving Samsel in what videos showed to be a noisy classroom in his hometown of Wellsville, a town of about 1,700 people roughly 55 miles (89 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City. The brief videos, provided by a parent who said they were shot by students, also showed Samsel talking about suicide, God and sex.

One video showed Samsel grabbing a boy, pushing him against a wall and telling him, “I could put the wrath of God on you right now,” before the boy breaks free and runs away, yelling.

A criminal complaint accuses Samsel of having made physical contact with two 15- or 16-year-old students “in a rude, insulting or angry manner.” The third charge alleges that Samsel caused “bodily harm” to one of the students.

Samsel was banned for a year from Wellsville public school property and events. But there’s no indication yet that he might face disciplinary action from the House, which can censure or expel members over their behavior.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-year-old Kannon Agnew died Monday (5/17/21) after he was run over at his home in Goddard.
Sheriff’s Office identifies 3-year-old boy run over, killed near Goddard
FILE - This combination of 2013 file photos provided by the Kansas Department of Corrections...
Kansas Supreme Court to hear Carr brothers’ appeals next week
Residents in El Dorado reported seeing a mountain lion on Sunday, May 16, 2021.
Wildlife experts: ‘Mountain lion’ spotted in El Dorado was likely domestic cat
At least one person was injured in a shooting at a south Wichita liquor store.
South Wichita shooting leaves teen injured, causes vehicle to crash into building
Sign requiring masks at Wichita business
Attorney: Businesses have right to ask you to mask up, show proof of vaccination

Latest News

Kansas Statehouse, history museum reopen to public in June
Sedgwick County Jail resuming onsite visitations
Mountain lion
Another mountain lion sighting, this time near Andover
Sugar House bartender Shelby Minnix creates a Lavender Lemonade cocktail in a to-go bottle,...
Governor Kelly signs bill making cocktails to-go permanent