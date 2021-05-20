Advertisement

KDOL, treasurer’s office partnering to return unclaimed property to unemployed Kansans

FILE - In this June 15, 2018 photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass....
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Nobody wants to pick up essential financial knowledge by making mistakes or finding out key information too late. A less painful way to enlightenment can come from self-help books, quizzes and personal finance websites. As soon as you have an income, it’s wise to get started on habits that lead to financial success. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)(Elise Amendola | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Labor and the state treasurer’s office are partnering together to get unemployed Kansans their unclaimed property.

The offices are cross-referencing the labor department’s data with the Unclaimed Property database, and have identified $932,978 worth of property potentially belonging to unemployed Kansans.

The treasurer’s office is now working to return property to their owners.

The office will send out claim packets to those identified. They then have to fill out a form and return it to the treasurer’s office to claim their assets.

