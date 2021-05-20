KDOL, treasurer’s office partnering to return unclaimed property to unemployed Kansans

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Labor and the state treasurer’s office are partnering together to get unemployed Kansans their unclaimed property.

The offices are cross-referencing the labor department’s data with the Unclaimed Property database, and have identified $932,978 worth of property potentially belonging to unemployed Kansans.

The treasurer’s office is now working to return property to their owners.

The office will send out claim packets to those identified. They then have to fill out a form and return it to the treasurer’s office to claim their assets.

