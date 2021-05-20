Manhattan man accused of lying on PPP loan application, received $127K

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A northeast Kansas man is due in court next week after federal prosecutors say he scammed a bank out of money meant for COVID-19 relief. Clifford Townsend, of Manhattan, faces charges of bank fraud, money laundering and making false statements.

Prosecutors say Townsend applied for money from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), claiming his business had 15 employees. Townsend received an approximate $127,000 loan. Investigators later discovered he had no employees and that he used some of the money to buy a BMW. They say he wired the rest to a bank account in the name of his business.

Townsend will appear in federal court on Monday, May 24.

