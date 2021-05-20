Advertisement

Manhattan man accused of lying on PPP loan application, received $127K

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A northeast Kansas man is due in court next week after federal prosecutors say he scammed a bank out of money meant for COVID-19 relief. Clifford Townsend, of Manhattan, faces charges of bank fraud, money laundering and making false statements.

Prosecutors say Townsend applied for money from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), claiming his business had 15 employees. Townsend received an approximate $127,000 loan. Investigators later discovered he had no employees and that he used some of the money to buy a BMW. They say he wired the rest to a bank account in the name of his business.

Townsend will appear in federal court on Monday, May 24.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-year-old Kannon Agnew died Monday (5/17/21) after he was run over at his home in Goddard.
Sheriff’s Office identifies 3-year-old boy run over, killed near Goddard
FILE - This combination of 2013 file photos provided by the Kansas Department of Corrections...
Kansas Supreme Court to hear Carr brothers’ appeals next week
Residents in El Dorado reported seeing a mountain lion on Sunday, May 16, 2021.
Wildlife experts: ‘Mountain lion’ spotted in El Dorado was likely domestic cat
Sign requiring masks at Wichita business
Attorney: Businesses have right to ask you to mask up, show proof of vaccination
At least one person was injured in a shooting at a south Wichita liquor store.
South Wichita shooting leaves teen injured, causes vehicle to crash into building

Latest News

WATCH: Florida girl fights off would-be-kidnapper
Startling video of attempted kidnapping in Fla. presents learning opportunity for parents, children
Kimberly Compass
Wichita mother on trial in death of 2-year-old son
Kansas Statehouse, history museum reopen to public in June
In this photo from Monday, May 3, 2021, Kansas state Rep. Mark Samsel, R-Wellsville, talks on...
Kansas House member pleads not guilty in incident at school